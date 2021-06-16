Walmer’s Masifunde to host Gqeberha leg of National Arts Festival
The Masifunde Creative Academy in Walmer will be abuzz with activity in July when it showcases various shows for the Gqeberha leg of the National Arts Festival.
The venue will host all of the city’s shows in line with the annual festival’s decision to hold shows across various cities in partnership with Standard Bank. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.