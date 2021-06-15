Worried mom still in limbo on issue of daughter’s hair

The mother of a 13-year-old pupil allegedly ridiculed for her Afro hair, is awaiting feedback from the Eastern Cape education department after it vowed to send a team to the Gqeberha school on Monday to investigate the claims.



In early May, the Astra Primary School pupil was sent home with a letter requesting a meeting with her mother, Janette Manga, to discuss her natural hairdo...