Attorney dies from injuries after car crash on way to get Covid-19 jab

PREMIUM

A Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash while on his way to get his Covid-19 jab.



Hans Bester, 78, who came out of retirement recently to represent a mother and daughter in a murder trial which ultimately saw them convicted, has been described by friends and family as a humble and well-respected man...