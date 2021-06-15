Attorney dies from injuries after car crash on way to get Covid-19 jab
A Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash while on his way to get his Covid-19 jab.
Hans Bester, 78, who came out of retirement recently to represent a mother and daughter in a murder trial which ultimately saw them convicted, has been described by friends and family as a humble and well-respected man...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.