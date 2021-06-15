Parents vow to stir the pot if school cook refuses to leave

Education department accused of dragging feet in resolving ‘burnt food’ issue

Parents and school governing body members at Khanyisa School for the Blind have vowed to become more vocal — and forceful — should the school cook not accept her letter of suspension.



The upset comes as the woman is accused of continuously burning the pupils’ food — and then allegedly becoming upset when they refuse to eat it...