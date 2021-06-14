Nelson Mandela Bay budget given the nod
The R14.94bn 2021/2022 budget and integrated development plan (IDP) was approved by Nelson Mandela Bay councillors on Monday.
The municipality has slashed the budgets of several departments in the hope of having more than R500m diverted for drought-mitigation efforts and water services...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.