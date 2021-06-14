News

Motorists warned of protesters blocking R75 near Govan Mbeki township

By Riaan Marais - 14 June 2021
Police are monitoring the protest by a small group of people along Uitenhage Road, near Govan Mbeki township, which is disrupting traffic
For a second day, protests along Uitenhage Road, near Govan Mbeki township, have disrupted traffic and forced motorists to seek alternative routes.

According to commuters, the R75, at the Chatty Dip, has been blocked by a small group of protesters since 7am, obstructing the road with broken lampposts and other debris.

Most motorists were forced to take the Chelsea Road turn-off and commute along the R367.

The same location was also obstructed on Sunday, but was cleared by the evening.

Law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation.

The protests are believed to be linked to service delivery issues.

This is a developing story.

