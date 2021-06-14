Disturbing that youth are uninformed about June 16, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is disturbing that knowledge and awareness about the historic events of June 16 that transpired 45 years ago was diminishing among young South Africans.

There was a collective responsibility to rectify this, he said in his weekly newsletter on Monday.

Ramaphosa expressed these sentiments in response to a survey that found a substantial number of people born between 1997 and 2015 — referred to as Generation Z — knew little or nothing about June 16 1976.