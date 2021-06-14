Coronavirus cases inch closer to 1,000 mark

The number of Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Nelson Mandela Bay, inching towards the 1,000 mark.

There were 933 active cases in the city as of Sunday, according to the municipality.

Gelvandale tops the list with 70 active cases, while some areas only have one recorded case.

According to the latest figures, there are 387 new cases. A total of 2,994 people have died in relation to the virus.

The city has recorded 54,352 recoveries.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), meanwhile, recorded 7,657 new Covid-19 cases in SA, it said on Sunday night.

It said this represented a 17.2% positivity rate, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,747,082.

The NICD said 4,891 of the new cases were recorded in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape (663 cases) and North West (521 cases).

An increase of 632 hospital admissions and 78 in-hospital deaths have also been reported in the past 24-hours.

A total of 7,571 people are currently in hospitals, 5,076 of them in private hospitals.

