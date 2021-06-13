Four held for New Brighton hijacking

The quick reaction and response of police officers led to the arrest of four hijacking suspects in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It is alleged that during the course of Friday night the complainant and four suspects had been drinking alcohol together in his vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo.

Then, at about 3am the following morning, the suspects stopped the vehicle in Mtunja Street, New Brighton.

They allegedly forced the owner out of his car, searched him and demanded money.

“The suspects [allegedly] left the complainant and drove off with his vehicle,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

“The Gqeberha K9 unit received information about the hijacked vehicle and immediately followed up.

“The members recovered the vehicle in Jabavu Street, New Brighton, in a yard behind a closed gate, and arrested the four alleged hijacking suspects aged between 27 and 34.

“Members further followed up on information with the vehicle crime investigation unit and recovered the vehicle battery of the hijacked vehicle.”

Janse van Rensburg said the vehicle was impounded for further investigation.

The suspects will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court during the course of the week.

HeraldLIVE