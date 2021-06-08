Nelson Mandela Metro scrambles to redirect R500m to drought relief

PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality intends slashing the budgets of several critical departments in the hope of having more than R500m available for drought-mitigation efforts and water services.



The refusal by the National Treasury to roll over the R183m drought recovery grant that the city failed to spend during the 2019/2020 financial year has put three departments — human settlements, infrastructure and engineering, and sanitation services in the firing line. ..