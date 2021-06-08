R100m needed in drought relief in Kouga alone

If we don’t get the money soon, that would be the death of farming, mayor Hendricks says

As the Kouga Dam level continues plummeting, Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks has sounded the SOS, saying unless they get R100m in desperately needed drought-relief funding soon, that would be the end of farming in the region.



The Kouga Dam level was at just 4.17% as of Monday...