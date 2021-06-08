R100m needed in drought relief in Kouga alone
If we don’t get the money soon, that would be the death of farming, mayor Hendricks says
As the Kouga Dam level continues plummeting, Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks has sounded the SOS, saying unless they get R100m in desperately needed drought-relief funding soon, that would be the end of farming in the region.
The Kouga Dam level was at just 4.17% as of Monday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.