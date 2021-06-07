Seven firearms stolen in Kariega house robbery

Two men are being sought in connection with a house robbery in which seven firearms, cellphones and cash were stolen.

Police spokesperson Co Priscilla Naidu said the men, one armed, had entered a house in Leisching Street at about 9pm on Friday and held up the homeowner, 42, with a firearm.

He was instructed to open a safe and the firearms — a rifle, shotgun, pistol and four pellet guns — as well as 10 cellphones and some cash were taken.

The man, his wife and their three children were tied up and the suspects fled in the homeowner’s Ford Ranger bakkie, Naidu said.

Within minutes of the robbery, the vehicle was found abandoned at the corner of 12th and Grootboom avenues in Greenfields, Kamesh.

All the stolen firearms had been recovered behind a shack close to the abandoned vehicle, Naidu said.

The face of one of the suspects had been covered during the robbery, but he was big in stature, and the other suspect had a gold tooth and a scar on his cheek .

Anyone with information about the alleged robbers, should contact constables Shaun Mbonda on 078-943-7655 or Frederick Bosman on 078-196-6590 or the SAPS Kariega on 041-996-4500.

