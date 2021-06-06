Chippa United's descent into the ignominy of the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) relegation playoffs at the weekend will not come as a surprise to those who watched notoriously trigger-happy club owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi go through a succession of coaches with an insatiable appetite during a disastrous season for the Gqhebera-based side.

The curtain came down on the DStv Premiership on Saturday afternoon and after the dust had settled‚ the Eastern Cape's lone representatives in the domestic top-flight had been condemned to the uncertainty of the playoffs after they could only manage a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

That they managed to escape a straight trip through the relegation trapdoor is rather fortuitous as Mpengesi presided over a largely unstable ship that saw coaches Lehlohonolo Seema‚ Dan Malesela‚ Zwide's Siyabulela Gwambi and Serbian Vladislav Heric all take turns on a coaching seat that is about as volatile as an erupting volcano.

The Chippa boss must consider himself fortunate that after such sustained upheaval and instability‚ he was still able to escape automatic relegation to the lower tier and has been given a lifeline through the PSL's much-criticised relegation/playoffs.

The Gqhebera-based side could play their way back to the Premiership if they are successful in the playoffs and while some will argue that they do not deserve the second chance after a disaster of their own creation‚ current coach Seema is grateful for the possibility of escaping via the backdoor.

“I think it is a 1-1 draw [against SuperSport] that we can take and say 'OK‚ we tried and at least we did not lose our last match of the season‚” a grateful Seema said.

“However we have to prepare for the playoffs now and it is life ... uh‚ a fight we are looking at in a serious way because it is not everybody who is getting a second chance.