NMU employees securing their future through studies

Insourced staffers making the most of opportunities offered by university

The Covid-19 pandemic may have dealt a curve ball that deprived him of the opportunity to walk across a graduation stage in 2020, but Nelson Mandela University’s Ayanda Martin is excited to be starting his postgraduate journey at a Gauteng university.



Martin, 32, is a security officer at NMU and graduated with a BA in forensic science and technology from the University of SA (Unisa) in 2020 — making him the first graduate in his family...