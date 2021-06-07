Father and son die in Bethelsdorp shack fire

A Bethelsdorp man and his son died in a shack fire in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had responded to a report of a shack fire in William Slammert Drive at about 1.30am.

Naidu said the fire brigade had been called and the fire was extinguished.

“However, at about 5am, a fire once again erupted, this time in a second shack in the same yard at the back of the main house,” Naidu said.

In this shack, which was next to the one which had initially caught alight, Aston McKay, 53, and his son, Alistair, 24, burnt to death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

