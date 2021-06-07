Children need better protection against abuse — experts
Statistics highlight poor implementation of laws to safeguard minors
As the cold comfort of Child Protection Week drew to an end, experts warned that while SA enjoys a myriad of laws and provisions to protect children’s rights, the implementation of such laws is not up to standard.
On Monday, the trial of three people, including the uncle of a 13-year-old Eastern Cape girl allegedly sold and forced to marry a man old enough to be her father, is expected to continue in Gqeberha’s high court...
