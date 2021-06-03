You could soon get the Covid-19 jab at work — here's what you need to know

Health department director-general Sandile Buthelezi said on Wednesday the government is ready to pilot workplace vaccination sites, and called on businesses to come on board to ensure the success of the programme.

The DG said those who work in sectors like education, public service and administration, agriculture, forestry and fishing, electricity and transportation have more chance of contracting Covid-19.

“We’re not saying they are more important than others, but rather more on the vulnerability on transmission,” he said on Wednesday in a statement.

WILL ANYONE BE EXCLUDED?

Buthelezi said about 15 million people who work in the formal and informal sectors will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 jab under phase 2. This excludes healthcare workers who received the jab under the Sisonke study.