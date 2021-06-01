Sheep, tea, vodka and rum: Zweli Mkhize declares gifts received in 2019

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has declared an assortment of gifts he received in 2019 including two sheep, snack baskets, chocolates, red wine — and rum from the Cuban ambassador.

Mkhize is under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the department to communications company Digital Vibes. Two of the minister's former close associates are part of the company.

Payments by the company, reported Daily Maverick, were made to Mkhize between January 2020 and February 2021. The company also allegedly paid for maintenance work to a property owned by Mkhize's family in 2020.

These payments fall outside the time covered by the latest register of members' interests and financial benefits for 2019, released by parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests on Tuesday.

Mkhize makes no mention of Digital Vibes in his 2019 declaration of interests. Daily Maverick reported that the company was appointed by the department in late 2019 to work on a communications plan for the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme. Its scope of work was later extended to include Covid-19.

Apart from declaring various properties in KwaZulu-Natal, Mkhize declared receiving various gifts in 2019, including two sheep — each worth R1,200 — which were given to him by the KwaZulu-Natal royal houses.