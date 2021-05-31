Foetus found at Missionvale dumpsite

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a foetus was found at a dumpsite in Missionvale on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said garbage pickers came across the foetus at about 9am at the dumpsite next to Missionvale Road.

Anyone with information that could lead to locating the mother of the foetus can contact Algoa Park detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 082-302-6419, or their nearest police station.

This is the third case of its kinds in Gqeberha since Saturday.

On Saturday morning a foetus was found at a dumpsite in Zwide while a dog was eating it.

On Sunday, at a nearby waste water treatment facility, another foetus was found and police suspect the foetus could have been flushed down a toilet.

