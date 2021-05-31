President Cyril Ramaphosa praises SA’s democratic constitution

“Now we have one law for one nation. Together, we have chosen for ourselves a system of government that gives true meaning to the concept of a republic. We have said in our democratic republic, everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law.

“SA today is a country where the administration of justice is vested in independent courts and a judiciary that is subject only to the constitution. We live in a country where everyone has the right to approach the courts for the fulfilment of their rights,” said Ramaphosa.

He said in democratic SA, communities can stake a legal claim on land from which they were forcefully moved, and individuals and families are protected against arbitrary eviction from their homes.

“We live in a country where everyone is permitted to freely practise their culture and traditions. It is a country where anyone can freely protest in support of social, political and other causes anywhere.

“Our constitutional dispensation is premised on accountable government, where the executive is answerable to the people and where parliament is representative of the people.

“It is a country where the law applies equally to any citizen. We have a government of the people, for the people and by the people. We share a common responsibility, as both the state and citizens, to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the Bill of Rights.”

