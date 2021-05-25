Tick-tock for water abusers
Top 100 offenders have until Friday to cut consumption — or Bhanga will come calling
If you are a Nelson Mandela Bay water abuser you could find yourself high and dry this week after mayor Nqaba Bhanga knocks on your door.
Bhanga said on Monday the metro had identified the top 100 domestic water abusers in the Bay and letters had already been sent to them calling on them to reduce their consumption to the stipulated 50l a person a day or 15 kilolitres a household a month...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.