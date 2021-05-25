Tick-tock for water abusers

Top 100 offenders have until Friday to cut consumption — or Bhanga will come calling

If you are a Nelson Mandela Bay water abuser you could find yourself high and dry this week after mayor Nqaba Bhanga knocks on your door.



Bhanga said on Monday the metro had identified the top 100 domestic water abusers in the Bay and letters had already been sent to them calling on them to reduce their consumption to the stipulated 50l a person a day or 15 kilolitres a household a month...

