Warnings of possible taxi strike in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday

By Devon Koen - 24 May 2021
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned of possible strike action in the city on Tuesday
Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been warned of a possible taxi strike on Tuesday.

According to municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki, the possible strike action has nothing to do with the municipality or the Integrated Public Transport System.

“The municipality would like to alert commuters that there may be a possible taxi strike tomorrow [Tuesday],” Mniki said in a statement.

