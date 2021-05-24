‘Water Warriors’ raise awareness about precious resource
Amid ongoing calls for Nelson Mandela Bay residents to preserve the city’s dwindling water supply, a group of pupils have started their own awareness campaign to challenge others to stave off day zero.
Collegiate Junior School’s Eco Club took up the banner for water conservation as its latest cause, and the young members hope to inspire their classmates, as well as the public at large, to use less water and stick to the recommendation of 50 litres of water a person a day. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.