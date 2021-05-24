‘Water Warriors’ raise awareness about precious resource

Amid ongoing calls for Nelson Mandela Bay residents to preserve the city’s dwindling water supply, a group of pupils have started their own awareness campaign to challenge others to stave off day zero.



Collegiate Junior School’s Eco Club took up the banner for water conservation as its latest cause, and the young members hope to inspire their classmates, as well as the public at large, to use less water and stick to the recommendation of 50 litres of water a person a day. ..

