METRO MATTERS | Daku families desperate for RDP homes after long wait
“They always remember us during election time when they need our votes and put us on hold after.”
That was the shared sentiment of 14 families who have been living in bungalows for a decade waiting for their RDP houses in Daku...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.