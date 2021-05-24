Millions being spent on security upgrades at Bay cemeteries

Programme to spruce up and make graveyards safer 85% complete

After years of safety concerns at cemeteries in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality is finally pumping millions into desperately needed revamps.



The latest in a string of upgrades saw R6m being spent on a 4km fence being erected around the Despatch cemetery, with further repairs and upgrades expected to restore some of the site’s facilities to their former standard. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.