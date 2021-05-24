Millions being spent on security upgrades at Bay cemeteries
Programme to spruce up and make graveyards safer 85% complete
After years of safety concerns at cemeteries in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality is finally pumping millions into desperately needed revamps.
The latest in a string of upgrades saw R6m being spent on a 4km fence being erected around the Despatch cemetery, with further repairs and upgrades expected to restore some of the site’s facilities to their former standard. ..
