Kareedouw guest house murder trial date set
A Kareedouw guest house owner charged with the murder of two young guests — who were found dead in a shower — will stand trial in October.
Kevin Pretorius, 47, made a brief appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where his case was postponed to later in 2021 for trial...
