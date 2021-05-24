Two men plead guilty to torturing dog to death
Two Kleinskool men pleaded guilty to a string of animal cruelty charges in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Colin Nowenizo, 51, and Elfriedo du Plessis, 43, had tortured Meisie, a crossbred female dog snatched from her owner’s yard, before beating the dog repeatedly, crushing her skull and hanging her body from a pole in 2020...
