Education department flips switch on R56m electricity bill

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay’s department of education will have light for the first time in nearly a year after the department settled its R56m electricity bill on Thursday.



Since September, staff at the department’s offices in Gqeberha and Kariega have had to travel as far as Graaff-Reinet and Makhanda to make use of electronic equipment...

