Education department flips switch on R56m electricity bill
Nelson Mandela Bay’s department of education will have light for the first time in nearly a year after the department settled its R56m electricity bill on Thursday.
Since September, staff at the department’s offices in Gqeberha and Kariega have had to travel as far as Graaff-Reinet and Makhanda to make use of electronic equipment...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.