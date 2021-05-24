PA doesn’t scare us — John Steenhuisen​

Party sets sights on winning outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay on October 27

PREMIUM

Battling a declining electoral base, and a bloodied nose as recent as last week’s by-elections, the DA looked to reassert itself at the weekend, saying it was unshaken by the inroads that the Patriotic Alliance was making in its traditional strongholds.



It is too small a party to cause any real damage to the DA in the October municipal elections, according to DA leader John Steenhuisen...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.