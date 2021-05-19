Jeffreys Bay murder accused granted bail

Murder accused Donovan Wolf, who faces charges of gunning down a fellow Jeffreys Bay resident earlier this year, was finally granted bail in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.



Deputy judge president of the Eastern Cape High Court David van Zyl granted Wolf, 31, bail of R5,000...

