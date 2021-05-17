METRO MATTERS | Doctor laments worsening state of Stanford Road

The sorry state of Stanford Road near Helenvale and Jacksonville has raised the ire of residents, who claim blocked drains, water leaks and illegal dumping have been left unattended by the municipality for years.



Concerned citizen Shravan Sonavane, who is a medical doctor, said he had been travelling along Stanford Road for many years on his way to his practice in Booysen Park. ..

