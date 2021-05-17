LEARNING CURVE | Zuzu serves rich taste of traditional fare

PREMIUM

Zuzu, The Taste of My Heritage, aims to do just that, give its customers an authentic experience by offering the best of African traditional food.



Business owner Khanyisa Hambile, 39, has combined her love for hosting and catering to build a trusted name in the Eastern Cape, promising patrons a taste of home...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.