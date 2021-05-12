Kabega Park police station closed after member tests positive for Covid-19

The Kabega Park police station in Gqeberha has been temporarily closed due to a member testing positive for Covid-19.

The community service centre will operate from the satellite station in Seaview.

The contact number is 082-442-1282.

Some services will also be operating from the SA Police Service Information Desk at the Baywest Shopping Centre until the reopening.

Station commander Colonel Tony Nomdoe can be contacted on 082-303-0504.

A decontamination of the building will be conducted.

HeraldLIVE