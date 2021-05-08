Cables thieves nabbed in Zwide

Two men were arrested on Friday night after they were caught digging up underground cables at the Zwide Stadium.

Two others fled when the municipality's specialised security services tactical response team arrived, responding to an alarm raised by the stadium's caretaker.

The team handed the two suspects into Kwazakhele's police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a case of theft and damage to essential infrastructure was under investigation.

“The estimated value and damages involved is about R10,000. The two suspects were arrested on the scene.

She said they were expected to appear in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay Anti-Vandalism Steering Committee chair Annette Lovemore said the city had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to vandalism and theft of municipal infrastructure.

“We will not stand by idly while thieves help themselves to our assets. Not only does every such theft cost us money, but it deprives our residents of the services they deserve.”

HeraldLIVE