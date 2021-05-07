Calls for Ace to be disciplined for causing rifts in the ANC

Secretary-general defies step-aside rule, flouts restrictions placed on him

There are mounting calls for beleaguered ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to face disciplinary action for sowing division ahead of the ANC's top brass meeting this weekend.



Magashule, who was suspended from his position for refusing to obey the “step-aside” rule, defied the party's restrictions which barred him from representing the ANC in any capacity, and instead announced that he had "suspended" President Cyril Ramaphosa...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.