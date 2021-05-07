Ntuthuko Shoba to remain in custody after second bail bid fails

A second bid to be released on bail by Ntuthuko Shoba has failed in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

Magistrate Delize Smith said on Friday it was not in the interest of justice to release him.

The packed gallery rejoiced when the decision was announced.

The court heard that most of the evidence revealed in his second bail application was not entirely “new facts” and that it had been heard during his previous bail application.

Smith said Shoba previously told the court he had received death threats before he was arrested and when he was not a suspect.

“Again, this is not a new fact but existed in the first bail application.

“The fact that the threats no longer exist is on the mere say-so of the application. If they had evidence of this, the court is sure this would have been presented by way of statement, but this was not done.”