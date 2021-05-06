News

Broken lifts hobble Uitenhage Provincial hospital

In one instance, bodies left in beds for night because they couldn’t be moved to morgue

By Michael Kimberley - 06 May 2021

Surgeries have had to be delayed and some patients diverted to other facilities because lifts at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital constantly break down.

The staff have been battling with the broken lifts for more than three months, forcing exhausted health-care workers to use the stairs to move patients, deliver food and drop off medicine...

