KwaNobuhle protesters torch councillor’s office

Residents in KwaNobuhle went on the rampage on Wednesday, causing damage worth about R1m when they burnt two cars and set alight a councillor’s office.

The mayhem started in the morning as protesters took their demands for service delivery to the streets.

The demonstrators also stoned passing cars.

This was the latest in a flurry of violent protests in the metro — residents set alight trucks and buses in Motherwell and Perseverance in April.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga condemned Wednesday’s violence, saying though residents had a right to protest, destruction of property and vandalism would not be condoned.

There was a heavy police presence in Area 11 in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were investigating multiple cases of malicious damage to property.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said officers started patrolling the area from 2am after receiving information of possible protest action on the outskirts of KwaNobuhle and on the R334 near Rocklands.

“The first incidents were reported at 3.30am,” Swart said.

Members of the Public Order Policing Unit in armoured vehicles were deployed to patrol the area and monitor the protests.

The ward councillor’s office in Bantom Road was set alight in the early hours of the morning.

Nearby, also in Bantom Road, a Ford Ranger, used by municipal workers in the area, was pushed out of the premises where it was parked and set on fire.

“Uitenhage SAPS detectives are also investigating several malicious damage to property cases after vehicles were pelted with stones and one [private] vehicle was also set alight.

“No arrests were made as yet and investigations are continuing,” Swart said.

Traffic was disrupted for most of the morning and pupils on their way to the nearby Rocklands Primary School were delayed and eventually told to turn back because their safety on the R334 could not be guaranteed.

Police said the situation would be monitored in case any more protests flared up.

Speaking at a mayoral committee meeting, Bhanga said the protests leading to the ward councillor’s office being set on fire were concerning.

He called on the police to arrest those behind the arson.

He implored the police to take swift action and said ward 45 councillor Siphiwo Plaatjies and his family should be placed in hiding.

“It’s not right in a democratic SA that being in public office means you should live in fear,” Bhanga said.

“Those people burning things in Area 11 must know we are not invited by offices and clinics being set on fire.

“I promise you I won’t go there.

“If they want us to visit them, they can contact me directly.”

HeraldLIVE