KwaNobuhle man denies raping girl placed in his care

A 30-year-old KwaNobuhle man faces the full brunt of the law after allegedly raping and assaulting a five-year-old girl placed in his care.



The man, who is not being named to protect the identify of his alleged victim, pleaded guilty in the high court in Gqeberha this week to a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but denied raping the daughter of the woman he is said to have once dated. ..

