Knives out as split looms in Nelson Mandela Bay coalition

Five parties move to oust UF citing irreconcilable differences

PREMIUM

Five members of the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay have asked their respective party bosses for the go-ahead to sever ties with the United Front (UF), whose members they accuse of being “obstructive” and pushing their own agenda.



They have also taken issue with the UF pushing for housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, to become human settlements executive director. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.