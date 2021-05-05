Knives out as split looms in Nelson Mandela Bay coalition
Five parties move to oust UF citing irreconcilable differences
Five members of the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay have asked their respective party bosses for the go-ahead to sever ties with the United Front (UF), whose members they accuse of being “obstructive” and pushing their own agenda.
They have also taken issue with the UF pushing for housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, to become human settlements executive director. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.