Former Bryanston High sports coach acquitted of rape and sexual assault of pupil

The court case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of the sexual assault and rape of a former pupil was on Tuesday concluded in the Alexandra magistrate’s court with an acquittal.

The former coach pleaded not guilty to 12 counts which included rape, assault and sexual assault.

The coach was acquitted in terms of a section 174 application made in terms of the Criminal Procedures Act by his legal representative.

The section reads: “An accused may request the magistrate to be discharged, in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, at any trial, if the court is of the opinion there is no evidence the accused committed the offence referred to on the charge sheet.”

The coach’s lawyer made the application last month, arguing the state had failed to provide material evidence to prove his guilt.