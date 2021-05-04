‘Stupid’ comment lands Kouga councillor in hot water

Two ANC councillors in the Kouga municipality must appear before a disciplinary hearing later in May for allegedly contravening the code of conduct.



ANC councillors Phumzile Oliphant and Malibongwe Dayimani were served with notices last week to appear before a disciplinary hearing. ..

