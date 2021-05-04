News

‘Stupid’ comment lands Kouga councillor in hot water

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 04 May 2021

Two ANC councillors in the Kouga municipality must appear before a disciplinary hearing later in May for allegedly contravening the code of conduct.

ANC councillors Phumzile Oliphant and Malibongwe Dayimani were served with  notices last week to appear before a disciplinary hearing. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X