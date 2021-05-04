Politics

Missionvale residents battle with rivers of sewage

Yolanda Palezweni Digital Reporter 04 May 2021

Fed-up Missionvale residents are desperate for the municipality to do something about ongoing sewerage leaks which have resulted in raw sewage seeping into their yards and homes.

Homeowners in Peace Street said the problem started eight years ago and just kept on getting worse...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...

Most Read

X