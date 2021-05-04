Missionvale residents battle with rivers of sewage
Fed-up Missionvale residents are desperate for the municipality to do something about ongoing sewerage leaks which have resulted in raw sewage seeping into their yards and homes.
Homeowners in Peace Street said the problem started eight years ago and just kept on getting worse...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.