Humansdorp teacher puts the clicks back into phonics
A foundation phase teacher who discovered a gap and scarcity of isiXhosa literature books for children was inspired to write his first phonics book, uSibahle Nabahlobo (Sibahle and her friends), in 2018.
After its great reviews the demand for similar material grew, propelling him to work on a trilogy, and he has now published his second instalment in the series...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.