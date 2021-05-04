Humpback whales arrive in Bay a month early

PREMIUM

A school of magnificent sub-adult humpback whales has arrived in the Bay a month early, with at least 10 spotted at the weekend.



With humpback whales normally passing Algoa Bay from the beginning of June, Sunday’s sighting was rather unusual, according to boat-based whale-watching operator Lloyd Edwards of Raggy Charters...

