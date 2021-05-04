Men accused of killing three people outside bus depot denied bail
Two suspected gangsters accused of brazenly gunning down three people outside a bus depot in Gqeberha will have to remain behind bars after they were denied bail on Tuesday.
Magistrate Thundi Ngonyama said Neaven du Preez, 36, and Jody Cloete, 29, were a danger to society and needed to remain in custody until their trial was concluded. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.