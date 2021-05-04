Men accused of killing three people outside bus depot denied bail

Two suspected gangsters accused of brazenly gunning down three people outside a bus depot in Gqeberha will have to remain behind bars after they were denied bail on Tuesday.



Magistrate Thundi Ngonyama said Neaven du Preez, 36, and Jody Cloete, 29, were a danger to society and needed to remain in custody until their trial was concluded. ..

