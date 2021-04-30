Suspected robber dies in car crash
An alleged business robbery suspect died in a serious car accident shortly after a shop in Kempston Road was robbed on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it was alleged that at about 10.50am, five men entered a retail shop on the corners of Kempston and Stanford roads and held the staff at gunpoint...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.