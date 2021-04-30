State wants harsh sentence for elderly woman’s rapist

Attacks on the elderly of any description should not be tolerated, especially when they live alone.



This was the argument put forward by state advocate Garth Baartman in the high court in Gqeberha during arguments before sentencing of a 44-year-old man convicted of raping a 78-year-old Motherwell woman in January 2020...

