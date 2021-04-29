Love of knitting brings warmth for Bay’s less fortunate children

At 87 years old, a Gqeberha woman is still dedicating hours to knit winter apparel to donate to disadvantaged children in the city’s townships.



For about five years, Joan Bird has religiously donated jerseys and matching beanies to Bay philanthropist Marcelle Wentworth, who in turn gives them to children in Gqeberha’s townships...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.