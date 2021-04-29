Love of knitting brings warmth for Bay’s less fortunate children
At 87 years old, a Gqeberha woman is still dedicating hours to knit winter apparel to donate to disadvantaged children in the city’s townships.
For about five years, Joan Bird has religiously donated jerseys and matching beanies to Bay philanthropist Marcelle Wentworth, who in turn gives them to children in Gqeberha’s townships...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.