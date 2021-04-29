Drought to hit Nelson Mandela Bay suburbs next

100 water tanks to be sent to KwaNobuhle as emergency measure

PREMIUM

Residents in Gqeberha’s western suburbs can expect their taps to run dry in August, while the same fate will likely befall most of Nelson Mandela Bay by the end of 2021.



With the municipality already indicating that KwaNobuhle will be without water in the next two months unless persistent rain falls, the outlook could not be worse for the Bay as the combined supply dam level now sits at a critically low 12.91%...

